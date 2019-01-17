Rotary International District 6150 alerts area students of the January 31 deadline for applications for its 2019 short-term summer exchange program. The program is available to students age 15-19 in the Little Rock and northeast Arkansas areas.

Accepted students are the beneficiaries of Rotary scholarships valued at $2,000. The scholarships represent the value of the volunteer efforts of Rotarians and others both here and abroad to make the exchange arrangements, provide student and family orientations, and student support.

While these volunteer efforts don’t cover the whole cost, Rotary District 6150 has a supplemental scholarship fund that will help students who have a financial need with the other costs of the exchange. The District wants to be sure that no qualifying student foregoes this opportunity of a lifetime due to financial circumstances.

The short-term program enables an Arkansas student to live together with a foreign student for about 4-8 weeks, half with each student’s family.

Last summer three students from Helena, Clinton and Jonesboro participated in a short-term exchange to The Netherlands, France and Austria respectively. With local Rotary club support, those students and their families in turn hosted their exchange partners to stay with them here in Arkansas.

More information on Rotary’s exchange program, including the application and financial assistance form, can be found at www.rotary6150youthexchange.org.

Rotary’s Youth Exchange program is known to be one of the best exchange programs in the world because of low cost, thorough orientations, careful interviews and local Rotary support for students. Rotary Youth Exchange is open to all students who are in the upper half of their class, who exhibit openness to new ideas, who are flexible and have the capacity to be ambassadors for their town, our state and country and Rotary.