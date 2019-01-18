At approximately 11:52 p.m. on December 22 a one vehicle crash damaged a sign at the Road Runner Gas Station on Hwy 25 North. According to the narrative by ASP Corporal Kyle Newby, the driver of a 2016 Blazer/Tahoe claimed she was driving and fell asleep. The vehicle was traveling North on Hwy 25 just North of the Hwy 110 intersection. The vehicle veered off the roadway to the right between the two Road Runner gas station driveways. The vehicle went into the ditch and struck the culvert ramping the North driveway and appears to have been airborne over the entire concrete drive. It landed in the grass North of the driveway on its left front. It began spinning clockwise striking a large sign then flipping over onto its drivers side. The driver showed to have no injuries. The passenger was bleeding from his left hand. There was also blood on the drivers side curtain airbag. The passenger has a suspended drivers license and stated he just didn’t know what happened. There were no witnesses available to tell the officer who was driving the vehicle. Damage to the sign was estimated at $30,000.