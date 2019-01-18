JP Alan Malone brought up the unfortunate event that had happened the previous Friday regarding former deputy Todd Maxey. First he gave kudos to all law enforcement agencies and the County Judge himself who was involved in the negotiations. It was handled well and no one was hurt. “I want to set something straight. When I saw it on the news, I don’t think it was reported correctly. They talked about Mr. Maxey having done this after being fired from his position as a deputy, which is true. But they reported that he had been cleared of all ethics violations. It made it seem to me that the Quorum Court had cleared Deputy Todd Maxey of all ethics violations in March of 2017. That is not the case. The only thing the court voted on was whether or not the Sheriff had acted legally in the firing of Mr. Maxey. We did not determine his guilt or innocence, that went to the (District) court itself. I do understand that the (District) court cleared him of the passing the bus violation, but they did not clear him of any ethics violations as was reported. I think that’s important because we have a person here who is attacking our duly elected official and we need to make sure the right word gets out there. I don’t want that, “oh you adjudicated him of everything and he is the wronged party here” and that’s not the case.” Malone’s son was there too and he was a little worried. Sheriff Chris Brown said, “Because of what happened, it brought to light some safety issues in our building and we are working on getting some bullet proof glass in the front and other measures so that no one can do anything like that in the future.” The tax assessor’s office recently completed some work like this and Judy Land said she thought they had spent around $13,000 on safety features in their offices. Sheriff Brown said he hoped to get some quotes to the court next month.

In the transcript of the Grievance Hearing when the vote was being discussed, JP Steve Choate said,

“The second issue deals with the name clearing aspect of this hearing. And the way the policy reads it says, any claim that any employees' liberty interest in future employment has been damaged as a result of any stigmatizing charge, publicly communicated by the county, must be timely asserted, and everybody has agreed that this is one of the issues that we were dealing with. So, our vote would be, if we vote yes, that a name clearing should take place, or, no, that there is no necessity for any name clearing action. So, I'll be

the first to vote on that, and I'm going to vote that, yes, there should be a name clearing action.” It should be noted that Maxey has held two law enforcement jobs since he was fired from Cleburne County. One in Van Buren County and one as Chief of Police in Concord.

Phil Grace spoke up saying that due to this conversation and events that had happened they might look into some sort of concealed carry with county employees. They discussed that his had been brought up before and they didn’t pass it. Judge Holmes said the concern was that not enough training being done.

Grace brought up that at the state Capitol they allow concealed carry.

Five new JP’s were welcomed to the Quorum Court by Judge Holmes. He said, “I look forward to working with each of you.” The new JP’s are: Rob Owens, District 11; Phil Grace, District 9; Roger Pearson, District 1; Sean Blackburn, District 4 and Christopher Gracey, District 7. Holmes told them if they had any questions, feel free to contact him anytime.

Holmes said that he and JP Alan Malone had discussed honoring those JP’s who had left at the end of the year. “Ya’ll did a real good job representing the people.” said Holmes. Steve Choate, Michael Lange and Jesse Pate left the court at the end of December.

Malone said, “If you never came to one of these meetings, you should have, just to watch Mr. Choate perform.” He said they had plaques for the other two that would be delivered to their homes.

A proposed resolution regarding filling emergency vacancies in the County Judge’s office was read by JP Paul Roberts and then passed. JP Malone then read a proposed ordinance regarding the 2019 Procedures for establishing the time, date and procedural rules of the regular monthly meeting of the Cleburne County Quorum Court. It passed unanimously. Meetings will be at 6 p.m., on the second Thursday of the month on 922 South 9th Street, Heber Springs, except in November when it will meet on the third Thursday.

A jail report was given by JP Chad Evans following Sheriff Chris Brown’s update on the Criminal Detention Facilities Review that was done on August 22, 2018. The average daily population was at 42 for males and 14 for females. The capacity is for 70 males and 20 females. In the report there was an Improvement Plan Update which began by saying the Review Committee appreciates the County for hosting the CDRFC staff and jail-related discussions at Quorum Court meetings in May, 2016 and July 2017. The report states, “The Review Committee commends the County for hosting the National Institute of Corrections on site in September of 2016. The site visit gave way to an Operational Assessment.

In the summer of 2017, the County organized a Quorum Court Jail Review Committee. The County Committee is exploring options and possible actions with regard to jail operations. The Review Committee appreciates the ongoing work of County Leaders with regard to jail planning.

The County's Improvement Plan update is scheduled for April of 2019. A private and / or public consultant(s) can assist the County in crafting a long-term plan that is efficient, economical, and effective. Should the County not provide an Improvement Plan Update, the Review Committee will assist the site in terms of implementing modification/transition options.

Since 2004, the facility, at times, has had struggles with regard to staff levels and lack of space. In 2014, the Review Committee found that the "County" was "outgrowing" the needs of the jail. In 2015, the Review Committee found, that "Cleburne County" had "outgrown the current facility." In 2016, The Review Committee found that the "Sheriff's responsibilities, workload, and operations" had "outpaced the capacity and format of the facility."’

Under the heading 2018 Review Findings, it read:

The facility does not have a sufficient staff level. For some 16 - 32 hours a week, the site only has 2 employees on duty. With only 2 County staffers on duty arises concerns with regard to fire / emergency evacuation and preparedness protocols. With the current staff level, the employees struggle as they attempt to oversee jail operations and comply with County policies. County employees struggle as they attempt to conduct cell checks, safety checks, protection of county property efforts, contraband interdiction activity, paperwork, and like duties. Currently, the County employees are not able to secure needed training hours. Based on current operations / facility design, it appears the site needs 4 to 5 jail officers on duty, depending on the time of day.



Due to lack of space, the staff is not able to maintain inmate separation classification /housing goals.

Due to lack of space, often all females are held in one cell area despite classification status.

Due to lack of space, the jail does not have sufficient housing areas for detoxification, administrative, and observation purposes.

Due to lack of space, the jail staff is not able to offer inmate programming / behavior courses.

Due to lack of space, the jail does not have needed room for (functional) storage purposes.

Due to lack of space, the site is very limited in terms of serving inmates with disabilities and/or special needs.

Due to age, the site, at times, will struggle with climate control issues.

Due to age, some of the plumbing and cell fixtures are aged and malfunctioning. Brittle and inoperable fixtures such as door frames and window fittings give rise to safety concerns.

Some cells lack sufficient natural light. Some cell areas have what appears to be insufficient artificial light.

County Officials and staffers are working to prevent rain / ground-level water from entering into the kitchen and administration areas. The concern is underscored by ongoing troubles with concern to other plumbing and drainage issues. Recently, the County updated the roof area. As such, the roof does not currently leak. While the situation is improving, concerns with regard to mold and community health are still present given past roof leaks and ground level water within the facility.

On a typical day, the site houses no Cleburne County - ADC-bound inmates.

The site's health care protocol includes the presence of a visiting Doctor and Nurse as well as a full-time / on-site medical assistant.

The staff is updating the booking packets as well as policy numbers 5-1007, 8-1001E, 9-1003.

The Review Committee commends the jail staff as they pursue, and at times secure, a number of housing goals. The jail staff, in partnership with the courts and criminal justice agencies, works to maintain an inmate population proportional to the site's space and design. As such, in recent times, the average daily population of the facility has been 55 to 60 inmates. With a population of 55-60, the space for visiting is proportionate to on-site operations. With a population number of 55-60, the site does not struggle as much in terms of housing goals and related facets. Currently, the site is now able to provide proper housing space for trustee inmates. Even with a population of 55-60, some cell areas at times will be overpopulated by 1 to 2 inmates some 8 to 16 hours a week. Even with a population of 55 to 60 inmates, the site at times will still struggle with classification goals. Of note, one day in August of 2018, the site's population reached 70.

The professional staff, despite the above as aspects, oversees a professional and orderly site.

In addressing the points of the review, Sheriff Chris Brown stated the had added two jailers and one administrator at the beginning of January in hopes that will help us work toward being in compliance with regards to staffing. The admin spot allows jailers to do more “jailer oriented” tasks such as cell checks, etc. instead of doing clerical work.

Guardian, which is an electronic tracking system is being installed, which will assist in tracking and ensuring security of inmates. It is also a good tool to hold employees accountable for completing tasks and reducing liability to the county. This was paid for by the Association of Arkansas Counties.

The lack of space prevents them from separating inmates as required but they are working hard to accomplish the best they can. They are limited because of who is brought into the jail. “We don’t get to choose our inmate population,” said Brown. There are insufficient detox/disciplinary/holding areas. There are no cells where someone can be held for over 16 continuous hours. Of the 65 items listed, there were five listed as out of compliance: Inmate separation, sufficient personnel, adequate lighting, storage space and adequate space for storage of security equipment and cleaning supplies Several other items were addressed in the overview above. The female population has grown to 40 percent of the population and space is an issue. Prosecutor Drew Smith added that this year they had filed over 300 felony cases in just this county. Brown said about 80 percent of the population are in for felony charges. Brown answered specific questions from the quorum court members.

Jail administrator Alan Roberson told the court, “If you go back to 2014-2015, we averaged over 93 per day. A reference point capacity is 82. We had a high in 2010 of 120. 2011/ 2012/2013 we were well over 100 several times. We averaged over capacity several times until 2016 when it was 84.9 in 2017 and 2018 we have had two very good years. In 2017 the average daily population was 64. In 2018 it was 66. Since October it has averaged over 72 per day.”

Some discussion took place over the doors that were installed in 2003. Roberson then explained about bookings that are generated by the city and not the county. He also told the court how some other counties bill cities for holding prisoners.

The last item on the agenda was discussion on the property adjoining the Cleburne County Road Department property. It is about 2.4 miles and has highway frontage, he said he just wanted the court to look over it and put some thought about it.

JP Brent Foust brought up the Fair Board discussion that been reviewed last month. They are trying to clarify the entities of the 501)c)3 corporation and the Cleburne County Fair Board itself. The two boards of directors are the same people. Drew Smith said he felt that they needed to address who the money is going to. It should be going to the Fair Board which is separate from the corporation that they have formed. The County does not normally appropriate money to a 501(c)3. Smith feels that the corporation they have formed should be separate from the fair board that the county created. He doesn’t think they realized there were two separate entities. They are going to have to split the two.

Rachelle Evans let the members know what was in their packets that she had given them.

At the end of the meeting Judge Holmes recognized the county engineer, Greg Hutto who was present. “I think this is the first time in six years he has made it to the meeting.” This was met with quite a few laughs in the courtroom. A motion to adjourn was then made.