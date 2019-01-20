The Fairfield Bay City Council passed a private club ordinance at its Jan. 14 meeting. Other issues at the meeting included end-of-year reviews for emergency services and the culmination of an earlier checking account issue. A training initiative with Shirley Schools was also announced.

The private club ordinance, approved across three readings, was for the “Carroll Culinary Club, Inc.” to be co-located with the soon-to-be-opened Cobblestone Hotel, located by the city’s Conference Center.

Changes to state code in 2017 require a private club to be voted upon for approval. As a component of that, any private club must be a not-for-profit organization. The Carroll Culinary Club is that, the council was told. The ordinance, the first of 2019, passed unanimously.

The Fire Department gave a re-cap of its 2018 activity, showing a significantly busier year than any previous, with 180 calls, the majority of which were for fire-rescue calls or any kind, or assisting EMS. The department was under 100 calls as recently as 2016, the council was told.

The council heard, in the treasurer’s report, of the culmination of efforts to clean up after fraudulent checks had been written on the city’s account. As was reported to the council last month, checks from the Fairfield Bay account were forged and submitted for payment. This, in turn, required the city to close that checking account and open a new account, using a different account number pending all outstanding checks being processed.

All checks were through and the account was being moved over, the council was told.

The council was also told of Shirley Schools being selected for a vocational training program which could provide skilled employees for the hotel once it is in operation. Students interested in undertaking the training would learn the various tasks in hospitality or facilities maintenance. Shirley was selected for this pilot program by Governor Asa Hutchinson, Mayor Paul Wellenberger told the council.

In other council matters:

Sales tax revenue for December was $37,000, compared to $26,000 for December 2017. A police department program of handing out tins of cookies to drivers during the Christmas season met with numerous positive reviews. 911 is expected to install new equipment next month. The Fire Department is in the process of outfitting a new boat. Its ladder truck is currently in Conway for repair to an outrigger. EMS reported 684 calls for 2018, 539 of which were emergency calls. Lynn Creek repair is due to start soon. The terms of the contract require all work to be completed by May 31. The initiative to bring broadband internet service to the city is nearing completion, but currently on hold due to the government shutdown.