The Baptist Hospital Auxiliary, the volunteer group serving Baptist Hospital in Heber Springs, held the installation of new officers for 2019. The North Central District Chair of the Arkansas Hospital Auxiliary Association, Kathy Gammill, officiated for the transition. The incoming board was made up of Jane Morgan, President, Mike Bertalot Vice-President and Anton Bucher Secretary. Sandy Antonik was re-elected as Treasurer for her 15th year of service for the Auxiliary in that position. One of the goals of the new officers is to increase the volunteer staff at our hospital.