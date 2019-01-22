Randy Alexander with the Convention of States, held a meeting in the Rotunda of the Capitol on Monday after the Swearing In ceremonies of the Arkansas House and Senate. Several from Heber Springs were on hand to hear about the upcoming events of the Convention of States.

“The Convention of States is calling for a Convention of States. Most people don’t realize that there are actually two ways to propose to amend the Constitution,” said Alexander, “The first is where ⅔ of the Congress can propose an amendment. This is the one most people are familiar with. The second is for ⅔ of the States can petition the Congress for a Convention of States, the Congress has to call it. It is just an administerial role for them. They set the time and place. The States convene and can pass proposed amendments out of the convention. Regardless of who proposes it, it goes through the same ratification process, 38 states have to propose it. The history of this is that originally the founding fathers only provided one way and then two days before the Philadelphia convention convened, George Mason who was a delegate from Virginia, stood up and said, basically “Wait a minute. What if Congress is the problem? What if the amendment we need to pass, Congress won’t do it?” Like a balanced budget amendment or term limits. That’s basically where we are. So basically they provided a way for the states to go around the federal government to propose amendments.”

Upcoming events are:

Town Hall with Senator Tom Coburn and COS National Director Mark Meckler!

The December Town Hall with Senator Tom Coburn in Little Rock that was cancelled due to weather has been rescheduled: it will be held on Wednesday, January 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the The Holiday Inn Presidential located at 600 I-30 in Little Rock.

It appears likely that National COS Director Mark Meckler will be joining Senator Coburn at the Town Hall! They were heard together on Life, Liberty & Levin, now come meet and hear them at the Town Hall in Little Rock, and meet many other Arkansas citizens who support Convention of States! Admission is free!

OnState Capitol Day on Thursday, January 24 the Convention of States resolution will be presented to the legislature for the first time in the Senate State Agencies Committee.

OnThursday, January 24 at 10:00 a.m. in The Old Supreme Court Chamber on the second floor of the State Capitol (In order to have a seat in the Chamber you should try to arrive by 9:00 am or shortly thereafter. Citizens can sign up in the committee room to provide testimony in favor of Convention of States!

After the Senate Committee meeting there will be a rally at the State Capitol at Noon on the Capitol Steps. (Moved to the Rotunda in the event of bad weather) Senator Coburn, Mark Meckler and bill sponsors will be speaking and several legislators will also be in attendance.

In an email sent with the event announcement, it read, “If the Grassroots Army shows up, we will add Arkansas to the group of States that have already called for a Convention of States. The stated purpose of our resolution is to call a Convention of States for proposing amendments that fall under one of these three topics:

"To impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, to reduce the role and scope of the federal government, and to enact term limits for its officers and for members of Congress."

More information on Convention of States Arkansas can be found on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/COSProjectAR/