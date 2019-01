On Sunday, January 20 if you looked up at the sky over Heber Springs, you would have seen what is termed the “super blood wolf moon”. This is a total lunar eclipse which occurs when the Earth moves between the sun and the moon and casts a shadow on the moon. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the super blood wolf moon is the only total lunar eclipse of the year, and the last one that will be seen until 2021.