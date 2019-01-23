For most Heber Springs citizens, The Jitterbug Coffeehouse, located in the historical Houston Building on Main Street, is a place where locals and visitors alike grab a hot cup of coffee and socialize with one another, but over the last few years its become more than just a social hub for the community. It has become a place of giving and generosity for anyone who may walk inside its doors. By the register customers may see the Jitterbug Pay It Forward board.



“We just wanted to join in the giving to others idea in some way. The board is just an opportunity to give and we’ve learned that our customers are very generous. Some customers buy their friends a coffee as a surprise and some buy them for anyone who wants or needs it.” said Jitterbug owner, Scott Jones.



The Pay It Forward concept is simple. When someone does an act of kindness and someone else reaps the benefits from that act, the recipient then does an act of kindness in return for someone else. The Jitterbug Pay It Forward board works in the same way. When someone walks into the coffeeshop, they can pay for an item for anyone and have the item put on the board. When someone benefits from the purchase, they then can do the same. Purchase an item for someone else.



“Walking into Jitterbug, ordering a coffee and finding out that you don’t have to pay for it because someone else did is one of the greatest feelings. It always makes me smile and makes my day even better. I absolutely love it.” said former Heber Springs resident, Lexi Lind of Houston, Texas.



It goes to show that an act of kindness can go a long way. It may even lift the spirits of somebody having a rough day. So the next time you decide to stop in the Jitterbug for a cup of joe, be sure to take a look at the Pay It Forward board. You might be given a free coffee, but most of all, you may have the chance to pay for someone else’s.

“We’ve been amazed by the kindness and generosity of our customers.” said Scott Jones.