A one vehicle accident on highway 110, close to Nature’s Trail had firefighters using their training on cutting someone out of a vehicle. Apparently, the driver lost control on the wet street and flipped onto its side, crushing the roof. Heber Springs Fire Department cut the roof off the car and rescued the driver who was transported to the hospital.

Several of the area fire departments went through training, in recent months, on how to rescue people using special instruments like the jaws of life.

At press time no other details were available.