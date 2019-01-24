The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, chap. 7-8, Tumbling Shoals, Ar. recently voted for a New Sergeant at Arms , Bob Shoup, from Quitman and new Quartermaster Donna Degrasse Smith, Jacksonville. Congrats!
