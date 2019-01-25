When Tommy Land was elected to the Statewide office of Land Commissioner, he became the first Cleburne County person elected to a statewide office. That is a pretty awesome fact. Land agreed that his office had researched that during the election and couldn’t find anyone who had been elected to a statewide office from Cleburne County.

Land has loved the land since he was 19 years old. That is when he bought his first house. He had to be declared an adult by the courts so he could buy that house. During the campaign, The Sun Times asked why he decided to run for Land Commissioner. He said, “When you look at the land commissioners office, it’s an office that has a great impact on real estate in the State of Arkansas, especially when it comes to delinquent taxes. The one thing that I see about the office is that it’s an opportunity to move property out of tax delinquent status. In other words out of the states hands and into property owners hands. Real Estate is a large part of the job.” When a property is tax delinquent it is placed in the tax collector's’ office for the first couple of years while she tries to contact someone to pay the back taxes. After two years it is certified to the Land Commissioners office where they spend a couple more years trying to contact someone to pay for it. After that time period, if no one has redeemed the property, the Land Commissioners office holds a tax delinquent auction where the property is located. They then sell off the property from that year. Not all of it sells at auction. That property then remains in the Land Commissioners office as post-auction property. The property can still be bought from the Land Commissioner's office after the auction. When a person buys the property at auction, the original property owner has ten days to redeem the property. If they don’t it goes to the person who bought it at auction. When the property is sold some monies come back to the county.

On this issue, Land wants to see an increase in the redemption rate. Currently, the rate is about 86 percent. Land would like to see it go to 90 percent. He admits that a 100 percent rate is an unattainable goal but he would like to see it higher. He would also like to see more Arkansans involved in the auction process and the post auction sales. To achieve this goal, he says they will have more of a presence on Social Media, “if you want to reach Arkansans, that’s the way to go,” said Land, and more of a presence in city and county government, by educating them. Land plans to go around the state speaking to officials and the people to help educate them.

Since the short time he was sworn in, Land has hit the ground running. He attended a meeting of the Arkansas Waterways Commission and has made the rounds meeting various legislators. He is planning to attend County Association meetings. County Government is a foundational government and Land feels that State government should do all they can to support them.

He is moving forward with areas he would like to see bring forth change and make the office more user friendly. They are working on a way for people to pay their property taxes online. If they can get the identification issues solved, they can accomplish this.

They are also working on mineral rights issues, mineral rights can be a complicated issue, says Land. The office has also discussed a Veterans Outreach Program.

“One thing I have found in my travels around the state is that people don’t understand property taxes. They pay them, but they don’t really understand why there is a property tax and where that money goes. We are going to try our best to educate them.” said Land.

One of these groups is Veterans. Veterans have a lot of impact in their community, according to Land. “If you can get them on the right page, you can have an impact on the community,” he said.

He related a story about a woman who contacted him on Facebook about her father, who is disabled. The way the law reads now is that if a veteran is 100 percent disabled, he does not have to pay property taxes.

To qualify for this, the veteran must go to the assessor’s office and show them paperwork from their doctor showing their disability percentage.

Land admits that he is not sure how much education veterans need on that level, but wants to be available to help however they need.

There is also a 65 freeze for those 65 and older, which freezes their property taxes. You just have to go to the assessors office and file for it with proof of age. Your property taxes will not go up for the rest of your life.The only exception is, if there is a school millage tax, it is not frozen from that. Land also said that many don’t understand the homestead exemption credit. This is a direct $350 credit of your property taxes. To qualify, once again, go to your county assessor's office.

Land says, “I appreciate Cleburne County, having received 80-81 percent of the vote. The people of Cleburne County have been good to me and I appreciate that.” He went on to say that in his lifetime, there have been two speakers of the house from Cleburne County. In the 70’s, Cecil Alexander, and in the 90’s Bill Stovall.

For a short period of time, retired Special Supreme Court Justice, Betty Dickey, (wife of Jay Dickey) lived in Heber Springs, but that was an appointment, not an elected position. In the records from the 1800’s, officials are listed as from a certain county, but generally don’t have many more details than that.

Land seems to be focused on doing the best job he can for not only the people of Cleburne County, but the people of Arkansas. If you have never been to the Land Commissioner’s Office to see their vault of historical documents, they invite you to come and visit.