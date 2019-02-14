The Newport Lion’s Club held their weekly meeting at the Hungry Hound Café on the campus of Newport High School on Thursday, February 7th. “It was awesome!” exclaimed Lisa Turner. “The service was better than any restaurant I’ve been to and the food was very good! These young folks are doing a great job!” The Hungry Hound Café is open for teachers and administrators in the school district, as well as civic organizations upon request. The Club was served pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and chocolate torte for dessert.

The Café is a student-run restaurant for students in the Food Production Career Pathway Program of study. “It's not your mama's Home Economics class anymore!,” laughs Mrs. Leanne Bradley. “These students take the required Family and Consumer Science class and the Food Safety and Nutrition class before being selected into the Food Production Class, which works in the restaurant. Students learn a variety of skills needed in the food industry while working in the Hungry Hound Café.”