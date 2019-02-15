The Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., a program of the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, offers lunch at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Coffee is served every morning and popcorn is available. Hot meals cost $2 for seniors 60 years old and older. Meals are $5 for those under 60.

Lunch menus include:

Monday, Feb. 18

Closed for Presidents’ Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Glazed ham, cut yams, mixed greens, cornbread, banana and milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Swedish meatballs, rice, Japanese vegetable blend, wheat bread, vanilla pudding and milk.

Thursday, Feb. 21

Chicken spaghetti, country corn, glazed carrots, dinner roll, cherry gelatin and milk.

Friday, Feb. 22

Hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato and onion, hamburger bun, ranch beans, hot spiced apples, mayo/mustard and milk.

Strachota activities include:

Monday, Feb. 18

Closed for Presidents’ Day.

Wednesday and Friday

9 a.m. Jazzies aerobics

10 a.m. Walk away the pounds

10:30 a.m. Sit a size

11 a.m. Advanced aerobics

11 a.m. Lunch

Tuesday and Thursday

9 a.m. Drums alive

10 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Lunch

Noon to 1 p.m. Gold and Silver Line Dancing and Hip and Hop Line Dancing.

Friday

9:30 a.m. Movie Day

Details: Strachota Senior Center, 870-543-6323.