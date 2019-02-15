February 16

(2009)

10 Years Ago

Conway Block, 565 Front, moved to Gold Creek, 6 Sidebottom Road. It had been in business for at least 40 or 50 years but had just been called Conway Block for 29 years.

Andrea Woods was appointed vice president and corporate counsel for the Nabholz Group.

Doe’s Eat Place, 1010A Main Street, held a ribbon cutting. It was owned by George Eldridge who had the downtown Little Rock location.

Metropolitan National Bank closed its branch in the Kroger store at 855 Salem Road. There were five Metropolitan branches remaining in Conway.

Sadie’s Restaurant opened at 118 N. Broadview in Greenbrier.

(1994)

25 Years Ago

R. Lee Reaves, 84, the first director of the Arkansas Educational Television Network (AETN) died at his home in Little Rock. Reaves served as director from 1963 to 1983.

Evangelist Randy Phillips conducted school assemblies in Conway. He and his wife, Diane, used dramatic presentations and illustrations to present their message. He also spoke at Harlan Park Assembly of God where Randy Long was pastor.

A Chocoholics Dream Night out was held at A Place to Eat to benefit the Humane Society of Faulkner County. Proceeds went to the society’s building fund for land and an animal shelter.

(1969)

50 Years Ago

The “Up with People” 180-member cast arrived, making its first stop at the College Church of Christ, Bruce Street and Donaghey Avenue. The group would give two performances at SCA’s Ida Waldran Memorial Auditorium.

The Conway Jaycees were planning the 1969 Miss Conway Pageant. Bob Childs was named chairman of the committee while Benny McClain was named chairman of the Little Miss Conway contest. The pageant would be held at SCA’s Ida Waldran Memorial Auditorium with the theme would be “Up, Up and Away.” Glen Irby would be choreographer for the pageant.

(1944)

75 Years Ago

Richard M. “Dick” Pence announced his resignation as secretary-treasurer of the Pence Funeral Home to enter private business. He planned to open a Firestone Home and Auto Supply store in the Schwarz Building, 916 Front Street. He was also First Ward alderman on the Conway City Council.

Faulkner County was tasked with raising the largest sum thus far, a quota of $11,700, for the Red Cross war fund campaign. Theo Ashcraft was director of the war fund campaign.

Faulkner County citizens purchased 112% of their $304,000 quota of fourth war loan bonds during its campaign.

(1919)

100 Years Ago

Miss Louise Van Deusen delightfully entertained with a Valentine party at her home on Faulkner Street. The guests were entertained with interesting games, contests and conversation, which was followed by light refreshments. About 20 guests enjoyed the hospitality of Miss Van Deusen.