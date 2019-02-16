From Conway Police Department reports

Homeless woman found sleeping in stranger's vehicle

A Jacksonville woman called police from the IHOP parking lot shortly after 6 a.m. Feb. 9 after reportedly finding a random woman sleeping inside her vehicle.

According to an incident report, authorities were called to the restaurant around 6:15 a.m. on the morning in question regarding a woman who was possibly breaking into vehicles outside the restaurant. Soon after arriving on scene, officer Vanessa M. Pieper learned the complainant called police because a woman she did not know was sleeping in her car.

After waking the sleeping woman, Pieper had a difficult time figuring out who the woman was because she was "speaking very fast and uttering random things."

"I was unable to get a clear name from her, due to her mumbling random things," the incident report reads in part. "She eventually said her name was Cynthia, however it was learned later on that her name is Cindy Hensley."

According to the report, police also found out Hensley had a small pipe with suspected marijuana residue inside it. Police determined Hensley, who was homeless woman and suffered from mental disability, had crawled into the complainant's vehicle to get out of the rain. Hensley was ultimately arrested following the incident and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespassing.

Traffic stop leads to arrest



A Cabot man previously ordered to have an interlock device installed in his vehicle was arrested in Conway on Wednesday when authorities learned he did not have the device in his vehicle.

According to an incident report, officer Hannah Slajer was patrolling near Washington Avenue when she noticed a red 2000 Honda Accord drive past her around 7:15 p.m. As the vehicle passed, Slajer said she noticed there was no light above the license plate when she opted to pull over the vehicle.

The driver, 59-year-old Billy Gene Mitchell, immediately acted nervous and said he did not have his driver's license with him, the report states.

As the officer explained to the Cabot man why she pulled him over, she said it was apparent he was "confused."

"Due to the nervousness that Billy was exhibiting, I asked him to step out of the vehicle," Slajer's report reads. "I ran a records check on Billy through dispatch, [and] they advised that Billy had an interlock restriction on his driver's license."

Soon after, Mitchell gave police the OK to search him as well as his vehicle. While no contraband was found, police did learn there was no interlock installed in Mitchell's vehicle. According to the report, Mitchell was arrested on scene and charged with violating a motor vehicle ignition interlock device restriction.