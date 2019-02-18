Taking a step back in time to experience early life in Arkansas County, the Grand Prairie Museum, located at 921 E. 4th St., Stuttgart, AR., now offers the addition of audio components to enhance the visual experience.

The audio project, which began over a year ago, was made possible by the generous donation of Lennox Industries. "It's just a wonderful enhancement," said Gena Seidenschwarz, Museum of the Grand Prairie Curator. "Now people can explore on their own."

Push buttons are located throughout the museum, outside and in each of the outdoor buildings, including the schoolhouse, the Lutheran Church and the print shop. Up to eight different audio options of history are at the touch of your fingers as you are able to engage in history and listen to detailed information, simultaneously.



All voiceovers were done by Edward "Burk" Buerkle of Buerkle Drug & Gifts in downtown Stuttgart. Burk, a Stuttgart native, is the grandson of Rev. George Adam Buerkle, the founder of Stuttgart. "That made the project extra special because of the family ties," said Gena.

Local radio personalities, Rob Shannon and Eric Mahfouz of KWAK recorded and edited all audio and RW Manufacturing created and donated the outdoor stand unit. Digital Audio Technologies provided the audio hardware. "We are non-profit so we appreciate what people do because they don't have to," said Gena.



The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit that receives it funding from private and individual donors. Admission to the museum is free, but there are several tiers of giving. Permanent brass plates in the museum list the contributions of donors. Donors also receive the Sodbuster, the official newsletter of the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie.



Donations can be made securely online or via cash or check. For more information, please call (870) 673-7001.

