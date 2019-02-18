February 19

(2009)

10 Years Ago

San Antonio Shoes (SAS) announced that it was permanently closing its Conway plant. Layoffs of the 144 workers would begin the week of April 27. The shoe factory had operated at the plant on Hairston Avenue for about 26 years, but International Shoe Company originally opened the plant in 1947. The plant was purchased by R.C. Berry after 35 years. Berry operated the plant for a few years and then SAS purchased it.

Flags at the Conway Fire Department were at half-staff in memory of Division Chief Jon McMahan, who died of cancer.

(1994)

25 Years Ago

At least 150 people streamed into city hall to get a look at drawings for a 10-mile, four lane controlled-access western loop around Conway.

Rick Pruitt of Gurdon and Barbara Banister of Memphis, a former Miss Conway and Miss Little Rock, would be the master and mistress of ceremonies at the Miss Conway Pageant on March 5 at the Conway Public Schools Auditorium. The Don Bingham Trio would provide the music.

Kim Palmer of Conway, bride-elect of Tim Lee, was honored at a coffee at the home of Carolyn Norwood. Co-hostesses were Odeal Adams, Debbie Allison, Linda Glover and Polly Milam.

(1969)

50 Years Ago

J.W. Mullins killed a 5.5-foot bobcat in his backyard two miles west of Conway on Highway 64. He and his friend, John Vann, were pictured holding the bobcat.

Joseph Albert Hiegel, 73, died at Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. He was the son of Jacob and Angela Hiegel, early residents of Conway, and worked at Hiegel Lumber for a number of years. He also served on the Conway City Council for more than 20 years.

Mrs. Kitchell Wilson, the former Mary Lee Duckett of Enola, was honored with a life membership to the Ellen Smith PTA at her retirement party.

(1944)

75 Years Ago

Harvey C. Couch, Jr., president and founder of First National Bank of Conway and executive vice president of the Union National Bank of Little Rock, was commissioned a lieutenant junior grade in the U.S. Navy. Son of the late Harvey C. Couch, president of Arkansas Power & Light Company, he came to Conway in 1933 and organized the bank after Conway had been virtually without banking facilities for six months. Sam Adkisson, vice president and cashier would continue in charge of the Conway bank.

Igor Gorin, noted young Russian-American baritone appeared at ASTC’s Ida Waldran Memorial auditorium in a recital.

(1919)

100 Years Ago

Friends of Lt. Theodore Smith, who had heard alarming reports that Lt. Smith would probably have to undergo amputation of his right hand as a result of wounds he received at Verdun, were relieved to learn that Lt. Smith had written a letter to Frank Farris using the injured hand. He wrote that he was “fine and dandy.” He was still unable to use his injured leg but said he would have no difficulty walking on crutches.