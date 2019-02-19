With a limited amount of seating, the HS/HSV Symphony Guild’s Great Gatsby Gala is already half-way to another sell out for its popular annual event beginning with cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. April 27 at the Coronado Community Center. Dining, catered by Gina, begins at 6:30 with live music played by Rick Dimond and Meredith Maddox Hicks, members of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra.

Sarah Linneman, Guild scholarship recipient, will also play a memorable flute solo to begin dining. There will be very special themed baskets and other valuable service auction items offered, wine cork pull featuring premier wines and a live auction second to none.

On the program for live auction bidding include a vacation at an exclusive Hilton Head condominium which touts three bedrooms, two and one-half-baths, swimming pool, tennis courts and a five-minute stroll to the beach.

Original art by Barbara Seibel will also be up for bids along with an incomparable creation by the Riley Brothers glass studio.

Also up for bidding are a pair of all-access passes to the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, Oct. 18-26. The passes include admission to all screenings for the entire festival and opening and closing night events, parties, special screenings or access to the filmmaker and special guest lounge.

Dimond is professor of music at Henderson State University and principal timpanist with the ASO. He teaches percussion classes, music theory, jazz ensemble and improvisation, and directing the growing string orchestra at HSU. He studied oboe, piano, percussion, stringed instruments. Dimond has performed commercial music, most often on keyboards in jazz combos and with pop groups. He’s performed with Roger Williams and Henry Mancini’s touring orchestras. He has composed and performed a movie soundtrack, “The Redemption,” which premiered in 2004.

Hicks joined the ASO in 2002 after receiving her master’s in music performance and completion of her doctoral at Florida State University. Hicks is also the Visiting Lecturer of violin and viola at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. She’s a member of the ASO’s flagship string quartet, the Quapaw Quartet and Albani Trio at the University of Arkansas. Hicks is the 2016/17 winner of the Belmont Encore Award for outstanding alumni in classical music.

Get tickets at http://hsvpoa.org/event-tickets. Tables seat eight and are $50 per person. If you have questions or wish to donate an auction item, contact Donna Toney, event chairman, at dhtoney@gmail.com or call 225-247-8340.



