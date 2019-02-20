A Fort Smith man reported he was robbed Monday afternoon at his residence near Oklahoma.

The man told Fort Smith police that around 12:45 p.m. Monday a white man held him at gunpoint and forced him into his residence in the 3300 block of Stateline Road. The man then forced him to the ground, pulled his shirt over his head and told him to say where he kept his valuables. He said he heard another person come inside the residence as well, according to the incident report.

When the man heard his door shut, he saw a silver passenger car speed away north on Stateline Road from his residence, the report states.

The man reported a flip phone, a sport wallet and a checkbook valued at $10 stolen in the robbery, the report states.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.