3 Bowhunter, Greenbrier

864 square foot home

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

Rhonda Rowlett, Rowlett Realty of Greenbrier, 501-450-2835, Rhonda@rowlettrealty.com

Check out this sweet bungalow-style cottage home in Greenbrier and all of its wonderful updates!

Offered for sale through Rowlett Realty of Greenbrier, this home sits on a half-acre, corner lot at 3 Bowhunter. The home has 864 square feet of living space, two bedrooms and one full bath, and is cute as can be. The style of this home is traditional, with a vinyl siding exterior, a stylish slanted roof over the front porch, and a large screened-in back porch. Inside, you will love the neutral colors used on the walls that are nicely complementary to the new plank wood-look vinyl flooring.

The list of updates is lengthy, and includes new siding on the front porch, new hot water heat, new paint from ceiling to floor, new light fixtures, and new two-inch blinds. Updates in specific rooms include a new mirror with barn wood accents in the large bathroom, new tile backsplash in the bathroom and the kitchen, and new knobs and other hardware in the kitchen.

Other features include:

Walk-in closet in the master suite.

Additional half acre lot can be purchased for another $25,000. All offers must have pre-approval letter and $500 earnest money to be considered.

Central heat and air.

Laundry room.

Eat-in dining area in the kitchen.

This home is bright, inviting, and offers a comfortable place for family and friends to gather. Just a few miles north of the center of Greenbrier, the home is perfectly situated to offer convenience to city amenities and the comfort of quiet country living. The asking price is $92,500.

For more information or to arrange for a private viewing, please contact Rhonda Rowlett (501-450-2835) of Rowlett Realty in Greenbrier or email Rhonda@rowlettrealty.com.