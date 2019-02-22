THEFTS

CAVANAUGH ROAD, 1800 BLOCK: A 2000 Dodge Dakota valued at $4,000 was reported stolen.

ARMOUR STREET, 3800 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

4619 ROGERS AVE.: A cellphone, a driver's license, a debit card and two credit cards valued at $600 were reported stolen at Name Brand Clothing.

ASSAULTS

ABRAHAM MOMJARAS-LOPEZ OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault on a family or household member, misdemeanor third-degree domestic battery and an Immigration Customs Enforcement hold.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

AN EMPLOYEE AT EZ MART, 4121 Grand Ave., reported a customer handed him a counterfeit $10 bill during a transaction.

A MANAGER AT SONIC, 3718 Towson Ave., reported a customer used a counterfeit bill during a transaction.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported he was handed a counterfeit $10 bill during a transaction.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

DAVID ANDREW VIGUS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on felony petition to revoke bond and absconding warrants, misdemeanor obstructing governmental operations, possession of fewer than 4 ounces of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest and fleeing on foot, a misdemeanor petition to revoke warrant, unclassified driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license, driving without a seat belt and no liability insurance, failure to pay a registration fee and a parole violation.

BRYSON RAY COX OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of a felony fugitive from justice warrant out of LeFlore County and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant out of Fort Smith.