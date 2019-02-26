An Oklahoma man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly burglarized the Fort Smith Museum of History.

Zachary Friemel of Oklahoma City was arrested on suspicion of felony commercial burglary and possession of fewer than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance. Police arrested Freimel after museum employees on Saturday morning found him asleep in the basement of the facility, according to the incident report.

Officer Kevin Bolin around 9 a.m. Saturday responded to the museum after employees found Friemel asleep in the basement. Bolin initially responded to the museum around 8 a.m. that day in reference to the alarm at the facility going off and found a window broken on the east side of the building, the report states.

The museum director told Bolin that Friemel had entered the museum through the window. Employees said they found keys and a phone near the area where the window was broken and blood on the glass, the report states.

Bolin reported Friemel smelled of intoxicants and was unsteady on his feet. He said Friemel seemed unaware that he was in Fort Smith, the report states.

Bolin searched Friemel before he was booked into the jail and found a plastic bag with a crystallized substance believed to be meth, the report states.