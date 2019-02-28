Playing host to the 1A Region 3 Tournament, the Mt. Vernon-Enola Lady Warhawks and Warhawks split in regional championship games Saturday night, as the Lady Warhawks fell 46-38 to defending state champion Wonderview before the Warhawks glided past the Concord Pirates 42-40, capping off an emotional three-game set of wins that included a last-second 65-64 victory over Brinkley and a 55-46 triumph over District 5 champion Timbo.

The senior girls title game saw the Lady Daredevils hold off the home team for their second straight regional title, getting 16 from senior guard Bailey Wright and 10 from classmate Faith Byers. Kenlie Raby had 10 for MVE.

In the boys championship final, MVE used a 19-7 fourth quarter run to claim a 42-40 victory over the Pirates, with sophomore guard Wesley Booker totaling 13 and junior Jasper Lasley following with 11. Concord got 13 apiece from junior guard Bryar Cousins and sophomore forward Braxton Cousins. The Warhawks led 17-16 at the half before the Pirates stormed back with a 17-6 third quarter drive, leading to MVE setting the table for the 10-point comeback.

In first round action, both Concord teams advanced to the state tournament with victories, as the Lady Pirates topped Bradford 64-48 and the Pirates took down District 6 champion Marvell 67-45. The junior trio of Annalise Cornett (21), Avery Southerland (14) and Ashlyn Deckard (10) led the way for the Lady Pirates, who advances to their third straight state tournament and third overall in program history. The Pirates were paced by Hunter Spinks’ 22, getting help from Bryar Cousins and brother Braxton Cousins, who each had 17. For Concord, it is their first state tournament since 2015.

The defending state runner-up Lady Warhawks throttled Augusta 77-31 on senior point guard Gracie Raby’s 20 points, with 13 coming from classmate Alaina Ellis and 10 from sister Kenlie Raby.

Mt. Vernon-Enola senior guard Jacob Moix sent the Warhawk faithful into a frenzy as well as punched the team’s ticket to the state tournament with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to top the Brinkley Tigers 65-64 with 3.1 seconds left in the contest, concluding with 18 points to compliment Wesley Booker’s 18, Jasper Lasley’s 17 and Wayce Howard’s 11.

The West Side Eagles had their season come to a close at the hands of Bradford, falling short 66-54. The freshmen twin tower duo of Brenton Knapp (25) and Travis Gentry (11) combined for 36, while junior guard Jacob Grady scorched the net for 26. The Eagles finished with a 20-18 record.

Rural Special’s Lady Rebels advanced to their second straight state tournament following a 64-43 drumming of District 6 champion Brinkley behind 19 points from sophomore forward Kamryn Sutterfield, tacking on freshman guard Ashtyn Knapp’s 15 and senior guard Maddison Kocher’s 13.

In the semifinal round, the Pirates stopped Bradford 40-22 and the Lady Pirates fell to Wonderview 51-33 while the Lady Warhawks bested Rural Special 70-53 and the Warhawks won over Timbo 55-46. The next afternoon, the Lady Rebels used a late charge to pull away from the Lady Pirates 73-64 in the girls third place game before Bradford triumphed over Timbo 72-64 in the boys third place game.

The Class 1A State Tournament at Izard County Consolidated High School kicked off last night with Concord playing Kirby in girls action at 7:00 PM, followed by Timbo taking on Nevada at 8:30 PM in boys play. Tonight, a slate of four games will take place beginning with the Warhawks battling Kirby at 2:30, as the Lady Rebels will take on Blevins at 4:00 PM, the Lady Warhawks will duel with Emerson at 7:00 and the Pirates will tussle with Bradley at 8:30 PM.