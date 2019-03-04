A Vilonia man believed to be responsible for setting fire to and vandalizing Central Baptist Church last week was ordered Monday to remain behind bars in the county jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

Brenton Conner Winn, 23, faces four felony charges — arson, first-degree criminal mischief for damages greater than $25,000, commercial burglary and theft of property — after reportedly breaking into the church located on Dave Ward Drive in Conway, ransacking several rooms and setting fire to one of the building's walls on Thursday.

The 23-year-old appeared from the Faulkner County Detention Center Unit II's via video conference before District Judge David L. Reynolds just before 2 p.m. Monday.

On behalf of the 20th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office, deputy prosecutor Cody Arnold requested the bond that was subsequently approved by Judge Reynolds.

"Due to the allegations and the amount of damages as well as [the defendant] having two previous failure to appears, the state is going to ask for a $75,000 bond," Arnold said Monday afternoon.

After approving the bond, Reynolds also scheduled a March 25 plea an arraignment hearing in the criminal case against Winn.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the 23-year-old Vilonia man is responsible for more than $40,000 in damages to the Conway church.

The Conway Fire Department was the first to arrive on scene on the day in question. After extinguishing flames, firefighters called detectives to the scene because they "found extensive damage throughout the building," the affidavit states.

Detectives soon determined "the damage was clearly done on purpose," according to detective Thomas "Bob" Cole's report.

Several rooms were ransacked, fire extinguishers were strewn about hallways, framed photos were left shattered on the floor and one room that was destroyed also had a pile of human feces found in it, the affidavit states.

"Desks in offices had been turned over. An entire sliding window near the front reception area had been pushed off its track and onto the floor. Food was pulled out of a refrigerator and thrown all over the walls and floors," Cole's report reads in part. "A sound bar used for audio control in the sanctuary had been thrown over the balcony and was dangling by the many wires plugged into it. There was what appeared to be human feces left near the area where the soundboard had been prior to being thrown from the balcony."

Security footage captured shots of the suspect as he broke into the church. In the footage, the 23-year-old is seen breaking in after shattering the glass door that leads into the church's gym, the affidavit states.

Winn reportedly deployed one of the fire extinguishers he tore off the walls before throwing it down a hallway and also attempted to set a church bus on fire, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit further states that while the attempted bus fire did not erupt in flames, firefighters found a gas line that trailed over to the wall that did catch fire, which led them to believe it was purposefully set on fire.

"Aside from the pure destruction found in the church, there were also several areas where the suspect wrote the name 'Rock' on the interior walls of the church, including the phrase 'free my n**** Rock,'" the affidavit states.

After releasing photos of the suspect captured by surveillance camera's, authorities soon pinpointed Winn as the suspect and arrested him at a local apartment complex.

The 23-year-old Vilonia man allegedly had a guitar with him upon his arrest that had been reported as stolen by church members following the incident, the affidavit states. Once at the police station, he "admitted to being the one who vandalized the church, but ... claimed he had been drunk and did not remember many details," Cole wrote in his report.

Police were also able to track down a second guitar that was stolen from the church after Winn said he "most likely" took it to a pawn shop in Cabot.

According to the affidavit, Winn caused more than $40,000 in damages to the church.

"The outer wall of the church that was damaged by the fire was two stories worth of wall, estimated at over $15,000 to replace," the affidavit reads in part. "The damage inside the building was extensive and involved sensitive audio equipment, and it was estimated at well over $25,000."

Winn is currently scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. March 25 at the Justice Building on South German Lane for a plea and arraignment hearing before Circuit Judge Troy B. Braswell Jr.