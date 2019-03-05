A motorcyclist died Tuesday night in a wreck in south Fort Smith.

The eastbound motorcyclist, only identified after the wreck as a man, collided with a westbound jeep around 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of Leigh and Phoenix avenues. The driver of the jeep was turning left out of the Tacos 4 Life parking lot and "didn't see the motorcyclist until it was too late," Fort Smith police spokesperson Aric Mitchell said.

Investigators on Tuesday night did not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the wreck, Mitchell said. He said he was unsure if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of impact.

Charges and citations had not been filed Tuesday night during the investigation, Mitchell said.