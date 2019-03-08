The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce is planning the 2nd Annual Pot ‘O Gold Fundraiser on Saturday, March 30th at the Newport Country Club. With an ultimate prize of $ 10,000, the event was a huge success last year. There are only 100 tickets sold for the exclusive event. Each is $ 200 and includes one guest per ticket. The evening includes complimentary beer, wine, hors d’ oeuvres and live entertainment by Walters & Rounds, an acoustic duo based out of Northeast Arkansas, who perform covers from virtually every genre of music, in addition to original music. Ticket holders must be present to win and at least 21 years old. Tickets must be purchased in advance from the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, 201 Hazel Street, in downtown Newport.

How does a ticketholder win? Pot ‘O Gold ticket holders are entered into a reverse raffle where ticket numbers will be eliminated throughout the evening until there are three finalists remaining. Any ticket holder that has been previously eliminated may purchase “second chance” tickets. One second chance ticket will be drawn as a fourth finalist. A fifth finalist will be determined by auction for the highest bidder. When these five finalists are determined, they may choose, as a group, to split the $10,000 pot. If any one of the five declines to split, the reverse raffle continues until the remaining finalists agree to split the pot or until there is only one finalist remaining.

In the event any of the five finalists are eliminated, they receive a great runner-up prizes. The runner-up prizes include a four night stay in Destin, Florida with a $ 100 gift certificate to the Back Porch Restaurant, two tickets to see Carrie Underwood in concert at Verizon Arena, ticket reimbursement, or a Red Bird Jewelry necklace, hand made by Batesville native Ella Bebow Shelton.

The fundraiser supports programs and services of the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, which is dedicated to promoting the City of Newport and Jackson County by cultivating community involvement, encouraging business alliances, nurturing the growth and development of new and existing businesses, and creating educational opportunities for community youth.