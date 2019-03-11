Applications are available for the Arkansas Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and the Arkansas Recreational Trails Program (RTP), according to the Arkansas State Highway Commission.

To inform potential eligible sponsors of TAP and RTP requirements and responsibilities, seminars will be held March 26 and April 18 at the Arkansas Department of Transportation Central Office Headquarters at Little Rock and May 7 at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission Building at Springdale, according to a news release.

Eligible TAP projects include:

Construction of on-road and off-road trail facilities for pedestrians, bicyclists, and other non-motorized forms of transportation, including sidewalks, bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian and bicycle signals, lighting and other safety-related infrastructure;

Construction of infrastructure related projects and systems that will provide safe routes for non-drivers;

Conversion and use of abandoned railroad corridors for trails for pedestrians, bicyclists, or other non-motorized transportation users;

Any environmental mitigation activity, including pollution prevention and abatement activities.

Infrastructure related Safe Routes to School (SRTS) projects include:

Sidewalk improvements, traffic calming and speed reduction improvements;

Pedestrian and bicycle crossing improvements.

Non-infrastructure related SRTS projects include:

Public awareness campaigns and outreach;

Enforcement, encouragement and evaluation programs;

Bicycle and Pedestrian education or a walking school bus program in the vicinity of a K-8 school.

Eligible RTP projects include:

Construction and major maintenance of motorized, non-motorized and multiple-use trails;

Development and rehabilitation of trailside and trailhead facilities and trail linkages.

The TAP was authorized under the transportation bill, Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act. The TAP redefined the former Transportation Enhancement activities and consolidated these eligible activities with the former Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program and projects previously funded through the discretionary National Scenic Byways program. The FAST Act also continued funding for the RTP.

Project applications for these programs, including general project guidelines, may be obtained at www.ardot.gov/tap/tap.aspx or at the Arkansas Department of Transportation, c/o Program Management Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209. Applications may also be obtained in Room 503 of the Arkansas Department of Transportation Central Headquarters building or by calling 501-569-2481, faxing 501-569-2623 or emailing LFPA@ardot.gov.

Applications must be returned by mail or emailed to LFPA@ardot.gov by June 3 at 4 p.m.

Also, the department will continue the open application cycle for Arkansas Recreational Trails Program Motorized projects. These applications may be submitted year round and will be reviewed on a first come, first served basis.