March 2019
Adult Fiction Books
American Duchess by Karen Harper
At the Wolf’s Table by Rosella Postorino
Careless Love: a DCI Banks Novel by Peter Robinson
Cemetery Road by Greg Iles
The Chef by James Patterson
Connections in Death by J.D. Robb
Cutthroats by William W. Johnstone
Dear George, Dear Mary by Mary Calvi
Devil’s Daughter by Lisa Kleypas
Eye for an Eye by Ben Coes
Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin
First Strike by Ben Coes
The Girl in the Glass Box by James Grippando
The Heavens: a Novel by Sandra Newman
Honest Illusions by Nora Roberts
I Owe You One by Sophie Kinsella
Independence Day by Ben Coes
The Last Refuge by Ben Coes
Letters from Peaceful Lane by Janet Dailey
Looker: a Novel by Laura Sims
Lost Girls of Paris by Pam Jenoff
Mission Critical by Mark Greaney
The Mountains Between Us by Charles Martin
Never Tell: a Novel by Lisa Gardner
The Quantum Spy: a Thriller by David Ignatius
The Silhouette Girl by V.C. Andrews
Silent Night by Danielle Steel
Stalker: a Novel by Lars Kepler
A Summer in Sonoma by Robyn Carr
A Time to Scatter Stones
The Victory Garden by Rhys Bowen
Adult Large Print Christian Books
The Forgiving Jar by Wanda Brunstetter
Mending Fences by Suzanne Woods Fisher
Secrets at Cedar Cabin by Colleen Coble
Adult Large Print Western Fiction
Call Me Lonesome by Brett Cogburn
The Devil’s Waltz by Ethan J. Wolfe
Escape to Fort Abercrombie by Candace Simar
Hard Rain (Short Stories) by Elmer Kelton
Adult Nonfiction Books
African-American Athletes in Arkansas: Muhammad Ali’s Tour, Black
Razorbacks & Other Forgotten Stories by Evin Demirel
Beyond These Walls: Rethinking Crime and Punishment in the United States by
Tony Platt
Black is the Body: Stories from My Grandmother’s Time, and Mine by Emily
Bernard
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
The Calorie Counter by Karen J. Nolan
Coding All-in-One for Dummies by Nikhil Abraham
The Complete Photo Manual: 300+ Skills and Tips for Making Great Pictures by
Miriam Leuchter
Computers for Seniors for Dummies by Nancy C. Muir
Depraved: the Definitive True Story of H.H. Holmes, Whose Grotesque Crimes
Shattered Turn-of-the-Century Chicago by Harold Schecter
The Dumb Things Smart People Do with Their Money: Thirteen Ways to Right
Your Financial Wrongs by Jill LSchlesinger
The First Conspiracy: the Secret Plot to Kill George Washington
The GI Bride by Iris Jones Simantel
Historical Report of the Secretary of State 2018
In Putin’s Footsteps: Searching for the Soul of an Empire Across Russia’s Eleven
Time Zones by Nina L. Khrushcheva
Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land
Mar-a-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump’s Presidential Palace by
Laurence Leamer
Masters of Mayhem: the Seeds of British Special Operations by James Stejskal
The Metabolism Reset Diet: Repair Your Liver, Stop Storing Fat, and Lose
Weight Naturally by Alan Christianson
Pupcakes by Annie England Noblin
Nobel: a Century of Prize Winners by Michael Worek
So Lo: a Modern Cookbook for a Party of One by Anita Lo
Thug Kitchen: Eat Like You Give a F**k by
The Truths We Hold: an American Journey by Kamala D. Harris
Wild Bill: the True Story of the American Frontier’s First Gunfighter by Thomas
Clavin
The World Almanac and Book of Facts, 2019
Audiobooks on CD
Finding Dorothy by Elizabeth Letts
The Library Book by Susan Orlean
DVDs (Adult
Descendants
Easy (Board Books)
Easy (Caldecott Medal Book)
Wolf in the Snow by Matthew Cordell
E (Easy Fiction)
All Right Already! A Snowy Story by Jory John
Even Superheroes Have Bad Days by Shelly Becker
Meet PJ Robot by Natalie Shaw
Moana and Pua by Melissa Lagonegro
The Paper Bag Princess by Robert Munsch
See Zip Zap by David Milgrim
Vee is for Valentine by Chelsea Beyl
The Wonky Donkey by Craig Smith
Juvenile Fiction Books
I Survived the Attacks of September 11, 2001 by Lauren Tarshis
Junie B. Jones and the Mushy Cushy Valentine by Barbara Park
Peter Pan by J.M. Barrie
Juvenile Fiction Books (John Newberry Medal Books)
Hello, Universe by Erin Entrada Kelly
Juvenile Nonfiction Books
A Beginner’s Guide to Coding by Marc Scott
Ebola Outbreak by Carolee Laine
The Remarkable Story of George Moses Horton by Don Tate
There’s No Place Like Space! By Tish Rabe
The Universe Began with a Bang and Other Cool Space Facts by Kimberly M.
Hutmacher
What is the Women’s Right Movement? by Deborah Hopkinson
Who was Coretta Scott King? By Gail Herman
Young Adult Fiction
When Dimple Meets Rishi by Sandhya Menon