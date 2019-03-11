March 12

(2009)

10 Years Ago

Conway Christian students Jeremy Jacobs, Ben Rogers, Zac Hendricks, Matthew Bowling, Will Wooten and Taylor Hudson were pictured rehearsing for the school’s drama club presentation of “Tom Sawyer.”

Lance Grahn, UCA provost, was nominated by a group of community and faculty representatives to be added to the list of ten for the UCA presidency post.

IC Corporation announced another series of layoffs, reducing the number of buses produced each day from 16 to eight.

UCA quarterback Nathan Brown and tight end Marquez Branson were pictured with a New Orleans Saints scout during pro day at the UCA Pepsi Center.

(1994)

25 Years Ago

Bill Clements was the fifth weekly winner in the Hoops II basketball contest for the week of February 28.

Jennifer Johnson, Danielle LaFond, David Franks, A.J. Wrape, David McCullars, all members of the Conway Junior High School Mathcounts team, placed second in the Little Rock area regional competition. Their coach was Shirley Patterson, an eighth-grade math teacher.

The Conway Development Corporation elected three new directors, Bill Johnson, president and CEO of Security Bank of Conway; Tom Wray, president of Worthen National Bank of Conway; and John Hawks, president and owner of The Prudential Hawks Realty.

(1969)

50 Years Ago

Mr. and Mrs. M.I. Simpson of DeWitt announced the engagement of their daughter, Barbara Rose, to Gary Michael Greene, son of Mr. and Mrs. G.M. Greene of Conway. The wedding would be May 30 in DeWitt.

Construction of the second stage of the spillway at Toad Suck Lock and Dam #8 was underway. The Highway 60 Bridge was also being constructed. The project was about 92 percent complete.

The SCA Faculty Club held a luncheon and fashion show at Holiday Inn. Models included Mrs. Harold Eidson, Mrs. Waddy Moore, Mrs. James Abbott, Mrs. Raymond Bright and Mrs. Cleddie Harper.

(1944)

75 Years Ago

Six hundred army troops, traveling by trucks, bivouacked at the old fairgrounds in the eastern part of Conway. They were en route from their base at Camp Gruber, Oklahoma to maneuvers in Tennessee. Many of the soldiers visited the Conway business district and USO center in the evening.

The state board of education announced that dry counties would cease to share in beverage revenues that are apportioned to each county for schools.

Jimmie Davidson of Morrilton succeeded Henry Gay as manager of the Kroger store in Conway. Mr. Gay left to begin naval training.

(1919)

100 Years Ago

Citizens of the county, subscribing literally to the fund for the maintenance of tick eradication work, brought the fund to $850. The goal was $900. Dr. M. Gregory, speaking for the board of control, said the orders had been placed for the required chemicals.

G.E. Owen had practically completed his new bungalow on College Avenue just north of his home. The cottage was a modern five-room residence, in addition to a bathroom and sleeping porch. The house was built by J.J. Hickman.