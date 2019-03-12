Typical of Boomers Rock events, the Fat Tuesday celebration launching Mardi Gras, was boisterous, entertaining and nearly 150 exuberant members really did “laissez le bon temps rouler,”or “let the good times roll.”

Beginning with happy half hour at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at the Coronado Community Center, Boomers celebrated with Cajun fare, jazzy music and libations including frozen hurricanes.

Liquid Kitty, a favorite musical quartet from Little Rock, performed distinctive New Orleans jazz favorites along with rock and roll, as their music filled the dance floor all evening.

Long time New Orleans resident, Serena Gonzales, graciously prepared chicken andouille tasso jambalaya along with her signature traditional French brioche king cake.

King Tim Kohlmeyer and Queen JoAnn Kohlmeyer were brought into the hall on Krewe parade floats to officially begin the festivities. Costumed members joined the procession waving their appropriately decorated accessories. The writer can verify there were no shy participants and party-goers didn’t leave before the final dance and 10 p.m. lights out.

Boomers Rock is a social club enhancing the active lifestyle of HSV. Their activities are most appealing to those of the baby boomer age bracket, but all generations are welcome.

For more information and to sign up for membership go to https://www.boomersrockhsv.com.