SALLISAW — Authorities are investigating after a man died during an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning in the Sallisaw area.

Two Sallisaw police officers shot Shawn Taylor Watie, 27, of Stilwell, Oklahoma, around 9 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 59 South after he reportedly came at them with a knife, police Capt. Jeff Murray said. Watie died shortly afterward at an area medical facility, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release.

The officers who shot Watie have been placed on administrative leave, Murray said.

Officers initially approached Watie after the person who called them said he matched the description of Travis Davis, an escaped inmate from Sedalia, Mo., Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane said. Authorities on Wednesday searched for Davis in LeFlore County after he allegedly stole a Heavener police car and wrecked it that morning, according to The Associated Press.

Officers said Watie came at them with the knife and was shot. The officers on scene administered aid to Watie until EMS personnel arrived and transported him to Northeastern Sequoyah Health Center. Watie died after he arrived at the Health Center, the release states.

Local authorities have handed the investigation into the incident over to OSBI, Lane said. Officials with OSBI, the Sheriff's Office and the Police Department around noon Thursday were at the crime scene.

Murray said he expects the names of the officers to be released sometime next week.

"Our role in this is very limited," Murray said of the investigation.

Officials with the Chief Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy on the body, the release states.

"We are still investigating, which means interviewing witnesses and waiting on autopsy results," OSBI Public Information Officer Brook Arbeitman said.