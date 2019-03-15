Resurfacing work for Interstates 40 and 540 require overnight lane closures for selected sections in Sebastian and Crawford counties until mid-2020.

According to officials at the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the lane closures will occur in 2-mile sections between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. starting Sunday. This project includes I-40 between mile markers 0 and 22, and I-540 between mile markers 8 and 12. It is anticipated to be complete mid-2020.

The work will replace the driving surface of I-40 between Oklahoma state line and just east of the Alma exit.

"These closures will allow crews to remove and replace asphalt and prepare bridges for rehabilitation work," an ARDOT release states.

Danny Straessle, public information officer for ARDOT, noted the contract bid amount is $53,245,516 with Apac-Central Inc. and the project is part of the state's Interstate Rehabilitation Program.

The work also includes "deck rehabilitation" to improve the driving surface of several bridges on I-540 that were not part of the work performed on this route in 2013, Straessle added.

Traffic will be controlled with signage and traffic barrels. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov and on Twitter @myARDOT.

The Interstate Rehabilitation Program was approved in a 2011 statewide special election. The citizens of Arkansas voted to allow the Arkansas Highway Commission to issue up to $575 million in GARVEE bonds to help finance improvements and repairs to existing interstates in Arkansas.

In combination with existing federal and state revenues, the program is expected to support more than $1 billion in construction on Arkansas interstate highways over the life of the program. All bonds in the 2011 IRP had to be issued by the end of 2015, and will be retired using the interstate maintenance category of federal funds and the required state match. These funds can only be used for work on existing interstates. The state matching funds are provided by the 4-cent per gallon diesel tax that was passed by the Arkansas General Assembly in 1999.