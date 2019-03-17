March 17, 1892 — W. Ot Caldwell, T.M. Grubbs and J.M. Ward file articles of incorporation for Caldwell-Grubbs Drug Company of Fort Smith with capital stock of $10,000.

March 17, 1937 — Rudy Ray Moore, a comedian, singer, film actor, and film producer, is born in Fort Smith.

March 18, 1901 — The State Association of Sunday Schools opens its annual convention in Fort Smith.

March 19, 1884 — The New Era newspaper says the “social event of the week” is the wedding of Mr. W.L. Reeves and Miss Ida B. Williams at the Methodist Church, which is decorated with evergreens and hyacinths.

March 20, 1937 — The cornerstone is set into the building at South Sixth Street and Rogers Avenue that would serve as a combination Sebastian County Courthouse and Fort Smith City Hall.

March 19, 2002 — Polly Wood Crews of Fort Smith is named the 2001 Tourism Person of the Year at the 28th annual Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism.

March 20, 1999 — The Northside Lady Bears win the AAAAA state basketball championship.

March 21, 1931 — Fort Smith police detective Sam Booth, 48, is shot and killed during a shootout at Towson and Rogers avenues. He was a 20-year veteran of the department.

March 21, 1956 — Camp Chaffee is redesignated as Fort Chaffee.

March 21, 1981 — The Westark Community College basketball team coached by Gayle Kaundart beats Lincoln (Ill.) College 67-50 in Hutchinson, Kan., to win the national junior-college title.

March 21, 2005 — Mayor Ray Baker hosts a ceremony to officially rename the U.S. 64 bridge over the Arkansas River onto Garrison Avenue the J. Fred Patton Garrison Avenue Bridge.

March 22, 1930 — Dr. St. Cloud Cooper, founder of Cooper Clinic, dies at his home. Cooper had served as president of the Arkansas Medical Society, was a member of the Fort Smith Board of Health and had worked at Sparks Hospital.

March 23, 1912 — Fort Smith police detective Patrick Andrew Carr, 42, is shot above the right eye while capturing an escaped prisoner. Sanford Lewis is pulled from his city jail cell by an angry mob that believed he had shot Andy Carr. He is beaten and hung from a trolley pole in front of the Hotel Main on Garrison Avenue. Carr did not regain consciousness and died nine days later.