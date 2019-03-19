LITTLE ROCK – Weather permitting, portions of Freddie Black Choctaw Island Wildlife Management Area may be closed to daytime public access on March 21-22. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services, in cooperation with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, will be conducting aerial operations aimed at reducing feral hog populations on the WMA.

Public safety during the flights is the primary concern for the temporary closures. To provide safety for the public and comply with USDA regulations, access will not be allowed during ongoing operations.

March 21 is the scheduled day for the closure, but due to varying weather and site specific conditions March 22 may also be required to complete the operation. In the event that access to the WMA is restricted, AGFC and partnering agency staff will be on-site to maintain road and access closures.

The aerial operations are the result of planning and coordination of multiple partners. The AGFC and USDA APHIS would like to thank the public in advance for their patience and understanding while these activities are underway and apologize for any inconvenience related to the operation.

For additional information please contact AGFC Statewide Feral Hog Program Coordinator J.P. Fairhead at 870-253-3721 or the AGFC Wildlife Management Division at 501-223-6359.