Repairs to storm-damaged roadways and updating ordinances for property were high on the agenda for the Fairfield Bay City Council’s March 18 meeting.

At the meeting, City of Fairfield Bay Mayor Paul Wellenberger told the council of the progress made toward the repair of Lynn Creek Crossing, damaged by high-water last year.

Wellenberger said the city received bids from seven contractors, with the winning bidder, Boyles Construction, being the low bid by roughly $55,000. Some paperwork still existed in the matter, including signing the contract with Boyles and a pre-construction meeting.

Part of the repair is being funded by a grant of $150,000, which requires work to be completed by May 31. The hope was to start work quickly, but high water after recent rains was creating some delay. The city had already received the $243,500 needed for its share of the construction costs, Wellenberger said.

Wellenberger said Greers Ferry Lake management told him they were working on lowering lake levels. Based on projections, repairs were expected to begin by April 15, once the water was low enough to begin work.

The council voted on three ordinances at the meeting, all passing unanimously.

The first was a typical ordinance for this time of year, adjusting the budget numbers from 2018. The second was the first reading of an ordinance designed to increase the amount charged for homeowners who violate codes regarding lawn mowing.

Wellenberger explained to the council that in the current model, for some homeowners it was cheaper to pay the ticket for code violation than to pay to have the lawn mowed. The proposed ordinance would up the fine for repeated violations, resulting in an increasing cost to violators. The ordinance was given its first reading, with two additional readings required before it becomes law.

The final ordinance was also related to code violations, in this case also a revision to the existing ordinance where a violation would be fined for a non-conforming building, then continuing to not comply after 30 days would result in an additional fine with the possibility of 30 days jail time.

In other council matters:

• Unexpected expenses arose when the Fire Department’s ladder truck blew a tire on its way to being repairs in Batesville. An inspection, the council was told, showed the truck’s tires had been in service since 1987, the year the truck was built, and all six were replaced.

• The Fire Department’s tanker truck also required “major engine work” by a shop in North Little Rock.

• The police department expects to receive block grant funding to provide body cameras to its officers.

• The 911 Center’s new equipment is up and running, with no interruption of service.

• Fairfield Bay EMS traveled to Hector, Ark. to train its volunteers as Emergency Medical Responders.

• Parking lot lighting, as well as curb cuts and cross walks in support of the new hotel have been updated. The lighting, using LED bulbs, is much brighter than what had been in place, and has resulted in savings due to lower operation cost.

• White River Medical Center is now providing service in the Wyndham building. Plans are for the facility to be open seven days a week.

• A new housing development, “Hidden Peninsula” will begin development this week.

• Shirley Schools is showing a slight increase in students for the first time since 2009. This is coupled with the school participating in a governor-supported pilot training program for students interested in the hospitality industry.