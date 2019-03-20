Central Arkansas Libraries Director John McGraw is concerned. Messages about the library – especially on social media – indicate a misunderstanding about the library and its mission, including its funding process and services.

McGraw, his office in Conway, heads the Faulkner-Van Buren Regional Library System, overseeing libraries in Faulkner County, Van Buren County, Damascus, Greenbrier and other locations.

Van Buren County Library issues came to light at last month’s Van Buren County Quorum Court meeting when County Library Board President Phillip Ellis presented to the committee that funding shortfalls - due to changes in assessment made by the state legislature - left the library without enough money to both stay open and make its building note.

Funds allowed the library to either make the note or fund operations, but not both, he told the court.

Ellis told the court that the library could be funded by raising the property millage from 1 mil to 2 mil, which would cover the shortfall. At the meeting he said the increase would amount to a roughly $80 per year increase. (Later Ellis said that figure he gave at the court meeting was in error, that the millage increase would amount to roughly $20 per year on a $100,000 home. He also told the court he was seeking alternate means of funding the library, including a benefactor which would receive naming rights.)

As a result of this presentation to the court, McGraw said, various posters on social media – notably posters on private community groups on Facebook – made a range of charges about the library and its operation that are, he said, false.

This included, McGraw said, charges that the construction of the building was a “buddy deal” between family members who would profit off the construction contract. This was not the case, he said, as the library was built after receiving bids from 13 general contractors, most of whom were well over budget with bids in the $4 to $5 million range. Nabholz Construction, of Conway, which was awarded the contract, was able to meet the facility’s $3 million budget.

The construction of the building was completed in 2015, with the move-in March 2016. The sale of the old library, along with donations, provided the funds for furnishings in the new building, McGraw said.

Here again, McGraw said, the, what he called “Shenanigans” from online accusers demonstrated further misunderstanding, as they charged the library was too big and “too fancy” for its mission.

The library construction standards are such to be able to maintain the condition of books, McGraw said, adding that the libraries size, at 11,000 square feet, meets the national standard of size per county population.

This includes, McGraw added, the same staffing size as the old library.

“I can’t see that the Van Buren County Library is overpaid, overstaffed or too big,” McGraw said.

McGraw explained that one of the things which make this library unique is its funding model, using millage, as opposed to sales tax as used in most counties.

In a timeline provided by the library, the conflict came when the library, squeezed for space, began to campaign for a library building in 2009. It was about this time when the hospital asked to keep its allocated 1 cent sale tax, compelling the library to look for alternate funding. By 2013 the Warrens had donated the land for the library and the process began for what resulted in the 2016 opening.

At construction, the library paid $1 million down payment with a note for nine $330,000 yearly payments. To date the library has paid a total of $1.66 million against the building, or two note payments plus the $1 million down payment.

Estimate have library operation, other than the building note, at $330,000 per year, although cost-cutting is underway.

At the Quorum Court meeting, then Library head Karla Fultz told the court the library had started closing on Fridays as a cost-cutting measure.

McGraw said they were looking

Statements of various nay-sayers tend to overlook “the library as a community resource,” McGraw said.

He pointed out that Arkansas, being ranked forty-ninth in broadband access in the country – with Van Buren County even lower – has a library able to provide access for not just research, but for access to online education, such as the course offered by the University of Central Arkansas and University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton.

McGraw did not have the numbers for the number of people using the library job training or job application, taking classes, applying for insurance or affairs such as that. He did, however, point to patrons on the whole.

“We have poor people, women and children, who use the library regularly and we need to give them a leg up,” he said.

Matters like the range of services are what he fears are overlooked by those taking the library to public task, McGraw said.

“We need to correct misperceptions,” he said, “That’s what libraries do best – to correct misperceptions.”