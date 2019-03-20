Wabbaseka native and author Jason Irby will present the Arkansas Women’s History Month Observance from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 23.

The event will be held at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children’s Library & Learning Center at Little Rock. Refreshments will be served.

Guest panelists will include former Little Rock Mayor Lottie Holt Shackelford, Raven Richard of KTHV Channel 11, and LaTonia Clark George of LaTonia Clark Consulting Group.

Shackelford — has made been in politics for more than 40 years. In 1987, she became the first female mayor of Little Rock, according to a news release. Six years later, President Bill Clinton appointed her to the Board of Directors of the Overseas Private Investment Corp. (OPIC), making her the first African American woman to serve on that board, according to the release.

She also has the longest tenure as a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), having served for 20 years and is currently vice chair emeritus and chair of the DNC Women’s Caucus, according to the release.

Shackelford is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. In 1984, she was named one of Esquire Magazine’s 40 most influential African Americans, inducted into the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame in 1993, founding member of Arkansas Women’s foundation in 1998, Woman of Distinction 2003, NFBPA awardee in 2007, Jimmie Lou Fisher-Lottie Shackelford Dinner, 2014 to honor women who have worked tirelessly on behalf of key issues that affect women in Arkansas, Greek Legend Honoree in 2015 and a 2016 inductee into the Arkansas Women Hall of Fame.

Shackelford received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Philander Smith College at Little Rock. A native of Little Rock and a member of the First Baptist Church of Little Rock, Shackelford has a son, two daughters and six grandchildren.

Richard — is a morning multimedia journalist and weather anchor for THV11 at Little Rock. A native of Little Rock, Richard is excited to return back to where it all started, according to the release.

She joined the THV11 team in May 2016 as a news and weather anchor after spending two years in Kennewick, Wa., as a reporter, anchor, and weather anchor.

She is a graduate of Loyola University at New Orleans with a degree in mass communication and a minor in political science.

She attends church at The City of Grace. Richard is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Richard also enjoys playing her guitar and piano, exercising, and being outdoors.

George — is founder and CEO of LaTonia Clark Consulting Group (LCCG), which specializes in leadership, people and personal development, human resources (HR) consulting and community and business development. The firm utilizes wide-ranging and customized methodologies to aid clients in transforming ideas into solutions, according to the release.

George has 18 years of leadership experience from Walmart’s Corporate Headquarters at Bentonville, along with more than 10 years of experience working for the federal and state government, an insurance company, educational institution and a major law firm.

George is an alumna of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a master’s degree in public administration from University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She is also the mother of student-athlete and sports enthusiast, Anthony George II, according to the release.

The Arkansas Women’s History Month Observance is sponsored by the Jason Irby Innovation Foundation. Details: jasonirbyinnovationfoundation@gmail.com or visit www.jasonirby.wordpress.com.