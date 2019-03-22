Over $2.8 million has gone into maintenance at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center since 2014.

The Sebastian County Quorum Court was briefed on county jail maintenance during its meeting Tuesday. Charity Gregory, Sebastian County purchasing/facilities administrator, provided the justices of the peace with an overview of maintenance projects that took place at the facility from 2014 to 2018.

In the maintenance and capital expenditures report, Gregory noted the total maintenance expenditures over the four-year period amounted to $383,612 and the total capital expenditures came to $568,057.

Gregory also provided details of what had been done at the jail for the county energy efficiency project that took place in 2018. These improvements included a boiler replacement, LED lighting, indoor water conservation, an HVAC ventilation design and other things. It came at a total cost of $1,848,734, and the county saw $100,910 in total annual energy savings.

The maintenance projects that will take place this year at the jail include painting of jail "pods" and an electrical upgrade for the sprinkler system. Both of these projects are currently going on, as well as replacing the remaining RTU HVAC units as needed. The jail also got a new washer and dryer. The total maintenance budget for the year was listed at $81,142 and the total capital budget is set at $62,677.

A cost estimate dated Aug. 22, from Dallas-based company McKinstry, called for redesigning the jail's heating and air system to help with condensation and venting issues.

"The main issue, as I understand it with this, is it's an all or nothing project," Gregory said.

Sebastian County Judge David Hudson said the project includes HVAC work, an electrical upgrade, and repairs of the roof and shower area. The total cost estimate came to $5,616,188.

The next regular Sebastian County Quorum Court meeting is scheduled to take place April 16.