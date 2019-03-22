Toltec Mounds Archeological State Park at Scott invites the community to its Spring Equinox Celebration from 5–7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23.

“We encourage you to come and experience the Spring Equinox sunset on Mound H the way the Plum Bayou culture did over 1,000 years ago,” a spokesman said in a news release. “Please make plans to bring your family and friends this year.”

Visitors can participate in a Native American tools and weapons demonstration and use weapons similar to the ones used at the site so long ago, according to the release.

Also, participants may take the opportunity to learn about and try some native foods. Samples will be available while they last. After the presentations, visitors may follow a park interpreter onto the ceremonial grounds for a guided tour of the mound site and to observe the sunset over Mound A. (In the case of inclement weather, the type of programming may vary.)

“In our education of world cultures, lessons have taught us some of the mightiest ones included the Egyptians, Mayans, and Chinese. However, there is a lesser talked about culture and phenomenon that occurred right here long before Arkansas was a state. The Native American mound builders that once lived at Toltec Mounds Archeological State Park placed mounds in certain spots to coincide with the setting of the sun and tell them what time of the year it was, acting as a huge calendar,” according to the spokesman.

“Imagine the village that once stood here more than a thousand years ago when the Plum Bayou culture was still thriving. Imagine how it must have been to see a great gathering of American Indians all coming together for a ceremony. Men were returning from a successful hunt; children were listening to the stories of their elders; everyone was coming together to play games and to participate in dances and feasts,” according to the spokesman.

Toltec Mounds state park is in Lonoke County just southeast of Little Rock. It is a day-use park dedicated to Native American education, research, and preservation. The park is one of the 52 state parks administered by the State Parks Division of the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism.

Admission at Toltec Mounds is $4 for adults, $3 for children 6-12 years old and free for children under 6.

Details: http://www.arkansasstateparks.com/toltec/ or amy.griffin@arkansas.gov or melissa.ray@arkansas.gov or 501-961-9442.