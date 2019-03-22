A Conway woman is behind bars after reportedly threatening to attack residents of the Glen Echo Trailer Park with a bat on Thursday.

Online records show that Roxie Lynn Hebert, 29, was booked into the county jail at 4:48 p.m. Thursday, and that she is charged with aggravated residential burglary, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening.

The Conway Police Department was called to the trailer park shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a burglary in progress, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A witness who called police said he was sleeping inside his home when "he awoke to a loud 'bang' outside of his trailer."

Soon after waking up, the man told responding officers he saw Hebert standing on a neighbor's porch while yelling and screaming and waving around a baseball bat. The man told Hebert to stop, which angered her, according to the report.

Once he told the woman to stop banging on his neighbor's porch with the baseball bat, she turned to him and began yelling at and threatening him, he said.

"I'm gonna beat your [expletive]. I'll kill you," the woman allegedly said when told to stop screaming.

As Herbert proceeded toward the complainant with the bat still in her hand, one of her children reportedly jumped in front of her to keep her from advancing toward the witness. Just as the young boy jumped in front of his mother, the witness said he ran inside and immediately called police, according to the affidavit.

Once officers arrived on scene, they learned Hebert went into a resident's home while armed with the baseball bat and began threatening to kill the tenant because she was angry with his roommate.

The alleged victim told police that after the woman barged into his home, she "picked up a hammer that was just inside the doorway and began yelling and advancing toward him." The woman accused the man's roommate of stealing from her and said she wanted the TV in question back.

The 29-year-old woman reportedly had the bat in one hand and the hammer in the other as she began "demanding [the victim] hand over a TV that belonged to her kids" or she would attack him.

According to the alleged victim, he did not have the TV she was demanding he hand over and his roommate was not home.

Prior to taking Hebert to the Faulkner County Detention Center, police allowed the woman's mother to pick up her 11- and 12-year-old children who were with her.