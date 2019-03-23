The public is invited to attend a Book Signing and Reception event on Saturday, March 30, at 3 p.m. at the Faulkner County Library on Tyler Street.

The Author of the book is Joe Johnson, Jr, of Alpharetta, GA, son of Joe Johnson, Sr and Ruby Johnson.

Joe is a native of Conway, where he graduated from Conway Senior High School, as well as the University of Central Arkansas, where he obtained a Bachelor's degree in Psychology.

Joe moved to California, where he earned a Master's degree in Psychology, as well as a Master's degree in Business Administration.

Joe is a licensed Psychotherapist and recently wrote and published his new book entitled "OUTDO YOURSELF".

During this event, Joe will speak briefly about the contents and value of reading this book, as he will also provide related giveaway items. Joe will be available to sign copies of the book for attendees. You may purchase the book on Amazon.com or you may purchase your copy during the book signing event as supplies last. Joe will also be hosting a Q & A session. Light refreshments will be provided.