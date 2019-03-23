Local activist Jimmy Warren has organized a free community block party as a way to give back to the city he loves.

“Conway has been really great to me and my family, and this is a small attempt to celebrate and unite us as a community,” Warren said.

The Celebrate! Community Block Party will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13 at the Rogers Plaza Fountain, in front of Conway Area Chamber of Commerce.

The party will include live music, line dances, physical fitness activities, children’s games, vendors and food trucks.

Additionally, Conway Regional Health System has signed on to provide free health screenings.

“With the growing debate over health care, one thing we can all agree on is the need to know our numbers,” Warren said.

For best results, Conway Regional recommends fasting before health screenings.

“There will be water and healthy snacks provided,” Warren said.

Warren said there is limited space still available for vendors and food trucks. Anyone interested in setting up at the block party can contact him at jdwarren2@gmail.com.

“Vendor space will include one table and two chairs and [they] are welcome to bring a tent,” Warren said.

In the event of inclement weather, the party will either relocate indoors or be rescheduled.

“It’s a way to celebrate and have a good time as the weather gets great around Conway,” Warren said.

To see the latest details, follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/431267250948965.