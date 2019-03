The Magazine School District will be participating in the Summer Food Program during the intercession week of March 25-29 — while school is not in session — at the Magazine Elementary Cafeteria.

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Breakfast and lunch are free for all area children under the age of 18.