The Cleburne County Master Gardeners are starting preparations for their 21st annual “Plants Galore and More” sale at their Greenhouse on the Heber Springs Sanitation Department grounds at 725 S 4th Street, next to the Heber Springs Cemetery. The sale will be on Saturday, April 27th and run from 8 a.m. until Noon or being sold out.

The sale will have a wide variety of quality plants grown by our own Master Gardeners and local growers. There will be perennials, annuals, shrubs, succulents, vegetables, special arrangements for Mothers’ Day, and small planters for indoors and outdoors.

We will also have a “Trash & Treasures” tent with a variety of items.

The Master Gardener program is open to anyone interested in furthering their knowledge and expertise in any and all areas of gardening.

For more information, please contact Cleburne County Cooperative Extension Agent Michelle Mobley at (501) 362-2524, or 2319 Hwy 110 W, Suite D, Heber Springs (the Claude Dill Building). The Master Gardener certification class will be starting in November.