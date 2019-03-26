The Hot Springs Village Arts Council met in regular session March 21. Dr. Michael Murphy, Fountain Lake School District superintendent was its guest and he shared his communication goals with the group.

“We want to expand interaction with our students and Hot Springs Village. This is a challenging opportunity and also a great chance to share ideas of graphic and performing arts,” said Murphy.

Members of the council expressed desire to involve students at both Fountain Lake and Jessieville to participate in productions such as the upcoming Missoula Arts Theater scheduled for June 24-29. Suggestions were also shared relative to HSV artists creating workshops for student attendance.

Council members reminded Murphy of various scholarship opportunities offered by Fun City Chorus, Quilt Guild, Crystal Chimes, Concerts Association and Treble in the Village.

Suggestions were offered for students to attend the upcoming June 21 Muses concert free of charge.

The HSV Arts Council promotes and supports visual, performing, and other creative arts organization in HSV and surrounding area. A member of the Chamber of Commerce, the council has 33 member organizations representing more than 5,000 people in diverse artistic venues.

A nonprofit organization formed in 2008, it is a central source of information relative to activities, promotions and increasing funding for the arts in HSV.

For membership and contact information go to www.hsvarts.org.



