The city of Greenwood is in need of a new parks director.

The Greenwood Parks Commission voted to accept the resignation of City Parks Director Nathan Neighbors during a special called meeting Monday, according to Greenwood Clerk/Treasurer Sharla Derry.

"And then in that motion, they said to notify the media of the opening, including running an ad for the position again," Derry said. "And they're going to establish a search committee with a May 1 deadline for a replacement."

Derry said the commission also voted on Monday to install Tammy Briley, executive assistant to the mayor/human resources, to oversee the parks for 30 days in a director's absence, with former Greenwood Parks Director Richard McKinney being a paid consultant if needed.

"I'm just excited to get started (as the interim parks director) and take care of what I can take care of," Briley said.

Briley said Neighbors resigned effective Friday. He was hired as parks director Jan. 1, 2018.

The Greenwood Parks Commission will hold another special called meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday at Greenwood City Hall, according to an agenda provided by Derry.