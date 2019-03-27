A Honobia, Okla., woman died Monday afternoon following a fatal wreck in LeFlore County.

Martha Potter, 80 was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck around 3 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 271, just west of Poteau. She was killed after the van she was in ran off the roadway and struck a tree, according to the crash summary.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the condition of the driver and the cause of the collision, the summary states.

The driver and other passenger were both injured in the wreck. Both were transported for medical treatment and later released with multiple injuries, the summary states.