Fort Smith police are investigating an incident that reportedly left a woman with a gunshot wound to her chest.

A man told officer Al Crelia his fiance told him she was going to her friend's house on North 12th Street near Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. He received a text from her around 10:30 p.m. that evening that read "help." He said he was not able to find her friend's address or find out what had happened to her, the incident report states.

Another man said he received a text from the fiance's daughter on Saturday that said she was shot in the chest and in intensive care in Conway. Her car was found in Fort Smith, the report states.

Fort Smith and Conway police did not have any record of recent contact with the woman, the report states.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.