The Heber Springs Humane Society has been offering heartworm positive dogs that need forever homes. These are the next two being offered.

Jimbo was brought to the shelter January 10, 2019 by the Heber Springs Animal Control Officer. He was found on Rock Gardens Road. He tested positive for heartworms and now receiving treatment. Jimbo is a young and handsome shepherd mix boy. He is hoping to find his forever home as soon as his treatment is finished. Come meet him and make his day!

Miller was picked up by the Heber Springs police on Ridge West Road in September of 2018. He was wandering around the neighborhood and lost. He is a big Labrador mix with thick black fur and a strong build. Micah, Shelter Manager, guesses he’s about four years old. He is athletic, fun loving and loves to run around the dog park. He wants you to come see him and throw the ball! He will be available for adoption July 17th! Come put in an adoption application.

Mama dog came to the shelter with a litter of pups last year. Her pups were all adopted. She is a beautiful yellow Labrador mix and very friendly. She will sit on command and wants to please you. Currently in treatment for heartworms.