A man told Fort Smith police a man hit him with a glass bottle and threatened him with a gun.

Police on Tuesday afternoon found the caller with blood all over his face at an apartment in the 4800 block of Rogers Avenue. He told police one of the three men visiting him smashed a beer bottle against his face after they and two other men were drinking and smoking marijuana in the apartment, the incident report states.

The caller also said the man stole some money from the table in the apartment. A witness said he and the two other men in the apartment then ran from the apartment and left in the vehicle, the report states.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.